Sex trafficking victims may never know they are a victim, according to experts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When it comes to sex trafficking, experts say that more often than not, victims may seem OK because they don't believe they are in danger. Instead, they are made to think that they are in a loving relationship.Elizabeth Gilmore, an assistant professor from the University of Houston-Downtown, said one of the things we need to be aware of is that most teens have easy access to the internet and that is where predators look for children.The grooming process can take a long time and it involves a high level of psychological involvement. Gilmore said, most of the time, predators look for children in high-risk situations."There's a process by which the child, the victim, is made to feel loved and accepted. Of course, this is all false for teens," said Gilmore.