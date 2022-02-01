shooting

Robbery suspect shot by 5 HPD officers 'had hands in shooting position,' HPD says

By
Suspect shot by 5 officers 'had hands in shooting position,' HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a suspect who led Houston police officers on a 20-minute vehicle pursuit and was then wounded in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday late afternoon.

Arthur Lee McShan is charged with a felony of evading in a motor vehicle.

SEE ALSO: 5 officers shoot robbery suspect who may have been unarmed in west Houston chase, Chief Finner says

Originally, Houston police said the 40-year-old opened fire at officers before they fired back at McShan. Shortly after, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner backtracked and said he couldn't say that any longer.

On Monday, police clarified McShan exited the car and motioned a shooting position at the officers, which led them to open fire. ABC13 obtained footage from an eyewitness, which showed the moments before McShan was shot. The footage shows the suspect, which police identified as McShan, getting out of his car and motioning his hands toward the officers.

SEE ALSO: Officials hope video can clear up details after possibly unarmed suspect shot by 5 HPD officers

Before the incident, officers were pursuing the gold, four-door Toyota for a robbery committed earlier in the day in Fort Bend County.

As the suspect approached the intersection of Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road, to avoid the officers he then rammed into other vehicles.

Police said McShan lost control of his car and struck a median, which is when he got out and officers shot him.

McShan was taken to Texas Medical Center by Life-Flight, where he's expected to survive. He has a long criminal history in Harris County, dating back to 2015, according to records. His charges include DWI and aggravated robbery.

No officers or other citizens were injured in the shooting.

Under normal protocol, the incident is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

