Chase in southwest Houston ends with officers opening fire on Westheimer Road, police say

Police said officers started pursuing a suspect at about 3:40 p.m. around Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. It was unclear why they were chasing the driver.
"He's hitting a bunch of cars. He's hitting a bunch of cars," an officer can be heard saying in Rangecast audio.
The suspect fired shots at officers, who returned fire and struck the suspect in the 13400 block of Westheimer Road.
"Shots fired, shots fired. Suspect down," an officer can be heard saying in Rangecast audio.
No officers were reported injured.
HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting in 13400 block of Westheimer Rd.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 30, 2022
Prelim info is a suspect led officers on a vehicle pursuit and fired shots at officers, who returned fire and struck the suspect. No officers are injured. #hounews pic.twitter.com/SKo948VGm4
ABC13 sent a crew to the scene to learn more information. Please check back for more updates.
For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.