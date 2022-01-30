shooting

Chase in southwest Houston ends with officers opening fire on Westheimer Road, police say

By
HPD officers shoot chase suspect in W. Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase that started in southwest Houston ended with officers opening fire and hitting the suspect on Westheimer Road, according to police.

Police said officers started pursuing a suspect at about 3:40 p.m. around Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. It was unclear why they were chasing the driver.

"He's hitting a bunch of cars. He's hitting a bunch of cars," an officer can be heard saying in Rangecast audio.

The suspect fired shots at officers, who returned fire and struck the suspect in the 13400 block of Westheimer Road.

"Shots fired, shots fired. Suspect down," an officer can be heard saying in Rangecast audio.

No officers were reported injured.



