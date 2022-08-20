Owner of 'Cafe Window' restaurant shot in parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says

Police said the restaurant owner was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the hip.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a shooter that left a restaurant owner wounded in the Alief area Saturday morning.

At about 1 a.m., Houston Police Department officers found the owner of "Cafe Window" on Wilcrest Drive near Harwin in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The victim is expected to be OK, according to HPD.

Witnesses reportedly told officers the restaurant owner went out to the parking lot and met with another man. That's when a disturbance allegedly happened and the suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim, and took off.

Police said there is no known motive for the shooting.

