Man hospitalized in what HPD is calling a road rage shooting on Houston's south side

Researchers at the University of Houston want to know what triggers road rage and are looking into why a driver's demeanor might turn explosive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has been hospitalized in what Houston police are calling a road rage shooting on the city's south side.

The video above is from a previous report on UH's research into what's causing road rage in Houston

On Tuesday, at about 6:24 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot twice in the 6300 block of Foster Street. HPD posted to Twitter about the scene and said a man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

Details regarding the incident were not released. It's unclear if anyone has been arrested.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

