Man hospitalized in what HPD is calling a road rage shooting on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has been hospitalized in what Houston police are calling a road rage shooting on the city's south side.
On Tuesday, at about 6:24 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot twice in the 6300 block of Foster Street. HPD posted to Twitter about the scene and said a man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.
Details regarding the incident were not released. It's unclear if anyone has been arrested.
