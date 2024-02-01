Man gets 20-year sentence for murder of victim whose body found in SE Houston apartment: Records

A decomposing body found inside a closet at the Redford Apartments in southeast Houston prompted HPD to call the discovery a suspicious death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a year after Stephen Johnson's body was found wrapped in the closet of a southeast Houston apartment, the man convicted in his death will spend 20 years in prison, according to records.

Johnson's body was found on Oct. 3, 2022, at the Redford Apartments in the 1300 block of Redford Street after someone reported a foul odor and flies near the door of the unit.

This prompted an investigation, and for months, police asked the public for any information about his murder. On Jan. 12, 2023, records show Zachary Charles Douglas was arrested on an unrelated charge but was later charged with murder in Johnson's case.

An autopsy also revealed Johnson died due to blunt force trauma. It's also believed he was killed on or shortly after Aug. 21, 2022.

Recent records show Douglas pleaded guilty to Johnson's murder and was sentenced to 20 years in jail. But the reason behind Johnson's murder remains unclear.