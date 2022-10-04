Decomposing body wrapped in blankets found as apartment complex about to serve eviction, HPD says

A decomposing body found inside a closet at the Redford Apartments in southeast Houston prompted HPD to call the discovery a suspicious death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Apartment managers ready to serve an eviction on Monday came upon something grisly: a body decomposing, wrapped in blankets, inside a coat closet.

Houston police confirmed their investigation into the discovery at the sprawling Redford Apartments in the 1300 block of Redford Street, near Edgebrook Drive and the Gulf Freeway.

Eyewitness News learned that since the body was badly decomposed with no obvious sign of how the person died, the police department is officially calling it a suspicious death.

Police said the complex has many vacant apartments, including the one where the body was located. It's believed squatters were staying there, which is what eventually led to the discovery in a coat closet at about 5:30 p.m.

"The management at this apartment complex were serving an eviction notice at 407 A. When they approached the door, they noticed a strong odor and presence of flies. So, they backed away and called police," HPD Homicide Det. Lance Osborn said. "Whenever Clear Lake patrol arrived, they had the same observations. Due to the exigent circumstances, they made their way into the apartment, where they were very able to locate the deceased victim inside one of the closets."

Because the body was both concealed in blankets and with decomposition, the sex and race is not obvious, Osborn said. An autopsy will reveal identifiers as well as manner and the cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

