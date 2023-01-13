Man charged with murder 3 months after body found wrapped in blankets in SW Houston apartment

A decomposing body found inside a closet at the Redford Apartments in southeast Houston prompted HPD to call the discovery a suspicious death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead, wrapped in blankets, at a southwest Houston apartment complex three months ago.

Zachary Charles Douglas is accused of killing 48-year-old Stephen Douglas Johnson. He was arrested on unrelated charges on Jan. 11, and after speaking to detectives, he was charged for his role in Johnson's death.

The video above is from a previous report.

The victim's body was found at the Redford Apartments in the 1300 block of Redford Street, near Edgebrook Drive and the Gulf Freeway, on Oct. 3, 2022.

Houston police said employees at the apartment complex detected a foul odor and officers were called to open the apartment.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Decomposing body wrapped in blankets found as apartment complex about to serve eviction, HPD says

Once inside, Johnson's body was found decomposing, wrapped in blankets, inside a closet, HPD said.

Police said the complex had many vacant apartments, including the one where the body was located. It's believed squatters were staying there.

An autopsy determined Johnson died from blunt force trauma. Police believe he was killed on or shortly after Aug. 21, 2022.

Police said further investigation identified Douglas as the suspect in the man's death, though they did not say anything about a motive or how Douglas and Johnson knew each other.

HPD said they believe there are witnesses to this incident who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Previously, Houston's Apartment Task Force investigated the Redford Apartments after a badly-burned body was found inside another one of the buildings, just days after the Oct. 3 discovery.

While conducting a comprehensive inspection at the complex, the task force identified multiple security and safety issues, Councilmember Dave Martin, who represents the area, said.

Between January and October 2022, ABC13 data shows there were six other deadly shootings, one fatal stabbing, and at least 10 more non-fatal shootings at the apartments.

