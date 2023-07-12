HPD releases video showing suspect snatching woman's purse from passenger side door

Houston police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera snatching a woman's purse out of her car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera snatching a woman's purse out of her car.

Police released video of the June 4 incident at the 5700 block of Hillcroft. According to officers, the crime happened at 2:40 p.m. The woman said that as she was about to get out of her car, an unknown man opened the passenger door and forcibly grabbed her purse from her arm.

Surveillance video also shows moments before the snatching. The woman is seen adjusting her parking when the suspect's vehicle appears. The suspect parks behind the victim's car, gets out, and goes toward her passenger door.

The suspect then fled in a gray-colored Hyundai four-door hatchback with paper plates.

According to police, the suspect was described as a Black man, between 30 to 40 years of age. He was about 6 feet tall. He was described to be wearing a gray pullover and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 and refer to case number 793091-23.