3 officers shot near downtown, HPD says

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of McGowen Street. According to police, they are actively searching for the suspect involved who fled the scene in a white Mercedes.
It's unclear what led to the shooting at this time. Police are recommending people avoid the area at this time.
3 HPD officers have been shot in the 2100 block of McGowen St.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2022
HPD commanders & PIO are en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital where officers are being taken.#hounews pic.twitter.com/I0e2dQD2kB
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.