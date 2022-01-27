3 officers shot near downtown, HPD says

3 HPD officers have been shot in the 2100 block of McGowen St.



The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time. Please avoid the area.



HPD commanders & PIO are en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital where officers are being taken.#hounews pic.twitter.com/I0e2dQD2kB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting that injured three officers in the Third Ward area.The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of McGowen Street. According to police, they are actively searching for the suspect involved who fled the scene in a white Mercedes.It's unclear what led to the shooting at this time. Police are recommending people avoid the area at this time.This story will be updated as more information becomes available.