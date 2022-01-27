police officer shot

3 officers shot near downtown, HPD says

3 HPD officers shot near downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting that injured three officers in the Third Ward area.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of McGowen Street. According to police, they are actively searching for the suspect involved who fled the scene in a white Mercedes.

It's unclear what led to the shooting at this time. Police are recommending people avoid the area at this time.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
