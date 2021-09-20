gun violence

2 dead, multiple people injured after violent night throughout city of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston faced a long night of violence with at least four shootings taking place across the area.

It began in southeast Houston at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police were called to a shooting in the 6300 block of Allegheny, where officers found 48-year-old Kevin Graves in the driver's seat of his car with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, the shooting happened after a verbal argument between two or more other people. One of the men began firing multiple shots down the street and one of the bullets went through Graves' window, hitting him in the head.



Deputies who were working at a nearby nightclub were able to get Graves' out of the car and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects involved in the scene are described only as Black men who fled the scene in a four-door silver sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

At 12 a.m., Houston police responded to the 800 block of Country Place, where a man was found shot to death in front of an apartment complex. An investigation into this shooting is still ongoing.



In southeast Houston, at 1:10 a.m. police were called to a shooting at a gas station in the 2900 block of Almeda Genoa. Two men were found shot in their car.



According to police, the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Hickok Lane near Scott Street, where the victims said they were waiting for a friend when someone in a mask shot at them.

While investigating this scene, at 1:50 a.m. police received a call about a second shooting in Friar Port Street. At this scene, police found a man had been shot multiple times in the neck and torso. The man told police he was shot in a drive-by. When he gave the description of the vehicle involved, police said it matched that of the two men found at Almeda Genoa.

It's still unclear what happened.

In the Galena Park area, officers responded to shots fired in a neighborhood at about 1:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of Leggett Dr.



Once at the scene, police found a Hispanic teen between 16 and 17 years old shot in front of a home. About a block away from this shooting, police also looked into blood splattered in the roadway. It's believed a second shooting victim may have been involved but police have not located them.

It's unclear what happened but a witness told police they saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene.
