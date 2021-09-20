2 dead, multiple people injured after violent night throughout city of Houston

It began in southeast Houston at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police were called to a shooting in the 6300 block of Allegheny, where officers found 48-year-old Kevin Graves in the driver's seat of his car with a gunshot wound to the head.
According to police, the shooting happened after a verbal argument between two or more other people. One of the men began firing multiple shots down the street and one of the bullets went through Graves' window, hitting him in the head.
South Central officers are on a shooting at 6500 Allegheny. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2021
Deputies who were working at a nearby nightclub were able to get Graves' out of the car and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspects involved in the scene are described only as Black men who fled the scene in a four-door silver sedan.
Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
At 12 a.m., Houston police responded to the 800 block of Country Place, where a man was found shot to death in front of an apartment complex. An investigation into this shooting is still ongoing.
Westside officers are on the scene of a shooting at 800 block of Country Place. One has been declared deceased.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2021
CC50 #hounews
In southeast Houston, at 1:10 a.m. police were called to a shooting at a gas station in the 2900 block of Almeda Genoa. Two men were found shot in their car.
HPD commanders and PIO are en route to a shooting in the 3800 block of Hickok Lane near Scott St in SE Houston.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2021
Preliminary info is 3 people were shot and taken to hospitals with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries. #hounews pic.twitter.com/mX75oWA9VB
According to police, the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Hickok Lane near Scott Street, where the victims said they were waiting for a friend when someone in a mask shot at them.
While investigating this scene, at 1:50 a.m. police received a call about a second shooting in Friar Port Street. At this scene, police found a man had been shot multiple times in the neck and torso. The man told police he was shot in a drive-by. When he gave the description of the vehicle involved, police said it matched that of the two men found at Almeda Genoa.
It's still unclear what happened.
In the Galena Park area, officers responded to shots fired in a neighborhood at about 1:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of Leggett Dr.
.@GalenaParkPD officers responded to the 1600 block of Leggett Dr. in reference to a shooting. A juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound was found and confirmed deceased on the scene by EMS. Our Homicide and CSU investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/RuxM3E4kXm— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 20, 2021
Once at the scene, police found a Hispanic teen between 16 and 17 years old shot in front of a home. About a block away from this shooting, police also looked into blood splattered in the roadway. It's believed a second shooting victim may have been involved but police have not located them.
It's unclear what happened but a witness told police they saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene.