Suspected car burglar dies after shootout in west Houston, HPD says

A suspected car burglar died after a shootout with a homeowner on Woodway and Fondren in west Houston, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shootout erupted after a man confronted two suspected car burglars outside his home in west Houston overnight.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday at a home on Woodway near Fondren.

Investigators said a 60-year-old man saw two men trying to break into his fence through surveillance cameras.

The homeowner reportedly approached the suspects to tell them to leave. That's when at least one suspect pulled out a weapon and started shooting, according to police.

The homeowner, also armed with a gun, fired back several times, police said.

Police say the 60-year-old was shot in the leg, and one of the suspects was shot multiple times.

The injured suspect ran back through the fence and stopped at a stairwell. First responders were called to the scene, and the suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died, officials said.

The second suspect's location is unknown at this time.

"The other suspect he must have left with a gun because we can't find the other weapon. And he did leave on foot. We have a decent video we're working with," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Police said there have been several thefts and car break-ins in the area, so neighbors are on high alert.

Police around the city responded to at least seven shootings in 12 hours overnight, and three were deadly.

The homeowner is at the hospital and cooperating. Police haven't disclosed if anyone will be facing charges.

