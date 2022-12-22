18-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting 2 men to death in SW Houston is arrested in Louisiana: HPD

Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect wanted in the November shooting death of two men was arrested just a state away, police said.

Bradlyn Alex McKay, 18, is charged with capital murder for the deaths of 19-year-old Anthony Palacios and 29-year-old Ivan Rojas.

On Nov. 17, Houston police officers responded to a shooting call at 11575 Bissonnet Street. At the scene, officers found Palacios and Rojas in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police said the men had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and it appeared the men were shot at close range.

An investigation identified McKay as the suspect shooter. He was arrested on Dec. 20 in Louisiana and will be extradited to Harris County.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call HPD's homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.