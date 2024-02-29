Houston drivers terrorized as metal bar-wielding suspect allegedly attacked vehicles at light

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least six vehicles stopped at a Midtown traffic light were damaged when a suspect allegedly armed with a metal bar went on a rampage Tuesday.

The terrifying event happened at the corner of Milam and Alabama near Spur 527 at about 3 p.m.

Dashcam video provided by a woman who wished only to be identified as Vivian shows her pulling up to a red light as a man approaches her vehicle. A mere second after she stops, you can hear him smashing into her back window with the metal bar.

"He hits it once, and the entire back window shatters," Vivian said. "It was very traumatizing in the moment."

As Vivian and her passenger sat helpless, the attack on their vehicle continued.

"He comes on the right side to the right back window and also starts to hit it, but luckily, that one doesn't shatter," Vivian said.

Vivian told Eyewitness News she was able to escape by making a right turn at the light. But the man, who police identified as David Mann, continued to attack other vehicles.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News as many as nine vehicles may have been damaged. However, we have only been able to confirm six.

"I don't think it was a necessarily targeted attack because I think he was just hitting every car at that intersection that was coming up," Vivian said.

Multiple people tell Eyewitness News that one of the drivers had to point a gun at the suspect to get him to stop the attacks.

Cell phone video provided by one of the victims shows police struggling to take Mann into custody. He has since been charged with criminal mischief. Court records show that he was sentenced to 80 days in jail in 2023 for making a terroristic threat.

"These homeless people are not being held accountable for their actions. It's that simple," Andrew Green, a longtime area resident, said.

He said the area around Spur 527 is a hotspot for aggressive panhandling and worse.

"These guys don't necessarily want money," Green said. "Some of them just want to pick a fight with you."

Mann's bond was set at $2,500. He's due in court Thursday morning.

