Man shot to death during argument outside hotel parking lot in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument between two men at a hotel parking lot in northeast Houston ended in a deadly shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6900 block of Eastex Freeway on reports of a shooting.



Residents at the hotel on site told police they heard an argument and then gunfire. When they went outside, residents found a man with at least two gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man was seen running from the scene, according to witnesses. The description of the suspect is unknown.

According to the police, they are still working on obtaining surveillance video and talking with witnesses.

The age and identity of the victim were not immediately released.
