Man found shot at gas station on Briar Forest Drive later dies, Houston police say

Houston police said they are trying to investigate whether the man was shot at the gas station or if he drove there and called 911 for help.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died after being found shot at a gas station Sunday night in Briarforest, according to police.

At about 8:30 p.m., Houston Police Department officers said they responded to a shooting at a gas station at 11100 Briar Forest Drive, near Wilcrest.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers said the man's car was also found at the scene.

HPD said they are trying to investigate whether the man was shot at the gas station or if he drove there and called 911 for help.

Officials said the motive for the shooting or suspect description are not immediately unknown.

SEE ALSO: 17-year-old dies after found shot at friend's home he was visiting in NW Harris Co., detective says