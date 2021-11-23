Police investigating death of man found behind Motel 6 in north Houston

North officers are at a homicide scene 4900 Airline. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/a6GTHHLc6U — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 23, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the parking lot of a Motel 6.On Tuesday, police said they received a call at about 4:33 p.m. about a man found dead in the 4900 block of Airline behind the Motel 6 parking lot.In a tweet, police shared an image of the scene as they continue to investigate what happened."North officers are at a homicide scene 4900 Airline," police wrote.