death investigation

Police investigating death of man found behind Motel 6 in north Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigating body found in Motel 6 parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the parking lot of a Motel 6.

On Tuesday, police said they received a call at about 4:33 p.m. about a man found dead in the 4900 block of Airline behind the Motel 6 parking lot.

In a tweet, police shared an image of the scene as they continue to investigate what happened.

"North officers are at a homicide scene 4900 Airline," police wrote.



Details surrounding the man's death are still limited. We will continue to update this story with developments.
