Man accused of kidnapping 2 women at gunpoint and sending photos for ransom to loved ones

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing two charges of aggravated kidnapping after police say he held two women at gunpoint and demanded money.

Houston police arrested 55-year-old Hubert Riascos Hurtado after an investigation.

"The motion cites that (Riascos Hurtado) was aware that the (women) were kidnapped and held a gun to their head before disposing of it," a court clerk read off the documents during Riascos Hurtado's court appearance last Thursday.

Riascos Hurtado appeared in probable cause court that day after a 'tampering with evidence' charge, as police said he tried to get rid of the gun used.

"(Riascos Hurtado) stated that he returned to an address and threw the firearm into Brays Bayou," the clerk said.

Police said the suspect took the women to separate locations and took pictures of him holding them at gunpoint.

"Specifically, the officer showed (Riascos Hurtado) a picture of himself with a firearm pointed at the (victim's) head," the clerk read.

Police said he sent those photos to one of their families to demand ransom. But the kidnapping did not last long for at least one of the victims. Court documents state an officer rescued one woman during a traffic stop. Police haven't exactly described how the other woman got away.

It's unclear if the suspect knew the victims.

Riascos Hurtado is in jail on a $20,000 bond and is due back in court Friday.