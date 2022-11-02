4 people found shot in reported human smuggling incident near West Beltway, HPD says

Eyewitness News is reporting on breaking news in the West Beltway area this afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a human smuggling incident in west Houston led to officers finding four people with gunshot wounds, Houston police said.

On Wednesday, officers responded to 2930 W. Sam Houston Pkwy South after reports of a human smuggling incident. At the scene, police said they found four people with gunshot wounds.

It was not immediately known how many more people were involved, but HPD said numerous individuals were detained.

There is no present threat to the community, according to HPD.

Police are continuing their investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information becomes available.

