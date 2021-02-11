2 killed, 2 injured in 3 separate Houston-area shootings overnight

Shooting/Homicide: 300 E Delz. Male shot, transported to area hospital were pronounced deceased. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 11, 2021

South Central officers are at 300 N Bryan. Adult male shooting victim deceased at the scene. Shooting appears to have taken place near Anita and Scott. 202 pic.twitter.com/xTV8b65ZnL — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 11, 2021

District 5 responded to a shooting at 290 & Fairbanks N Houston. A male collapsed after being shot at a different location. He was transported by ambulance in critical condition. Investigation is fresh and details few. If you have any information please contact HCSO. pic.twitter.com/n7eIj517El — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) February 11, 2021

District 1 responded to a shooting at 8100 block of Breezeway St. A female was found shot & transported by ambulance in critical condition. May be related to the shooting on 290 @ Fairbanks N Houston. Scene is fresh. If you are a witness or have information contact the HCSO. pic.twitter.com/zn3k9JaOng — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) February 11, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials responded to at least three shootings across Houston overnight that left two men dead and two other people injured, adding to what is already a record start to the year in terms of crime.Houston police responded to a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in north Houston.Upon arrival, officers found a man in the street with a gunshot wound at East Delz Drive and Glenburnie Street. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.Neighbors told police that someone on the passenger side of a white Chevy truck pulled the man's body out of the driver's side of the vehicle and left it in the street.The suspect then drove off in the truck, according to neighbors.The neighbors went outside to see what happened and found the victim, a white male possibly in his 40s, shot one time in the head.Lt. R Willkens asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact HPD.HPD officers responded to another shooting just before 10 p.m. in southeast Houston.Upon arrival, police discovered an adult man shot to death in the passenger seat of a vehicle.According to police, the victim and the driver of the vehicle were near Anita and Scott in the Third Ward when an altercation broke out with someone outside the vehicle.The suspect opened fire on the vehicle and the driver attempted to get away, police say.The driver stopped at north Bryan Street to get help, and that's when officers arrived. His passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the driver was not injured.Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the 8100 block of Breezeway St. in northwest Harris County around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.Deputies say a group of three men approached a man and a woman who were sitting in a vehicle.They say there was an altercation in the street before shots were fired.The woman was shot in the head. When deputies arrived, they found her laying in the street. She transported to the hospital in critical condition.The man was also shot. Deputies say he drove three blocks away to a gas station on Fairbanks and US-290 to get help.He was also transported to the hospital.Deputies say a large number of shots were fired in the incident, but it is unclear if the victims fired any shots. They have recovered two weapons so far.Video from the neighborhood shows three men running away after the shooting, deputies say. They have yet to be identified or located.The city has already seen at least 35 murders in 2021.The Houston Police Department is now putting more officers on the street and adding more homicide detectives.For the first time since the pandemic, the department plans to resume making arrests for certain misdemeanor crimes.