HPD is investigating after a victim was shot to death, and a man, who they believe is his brother, was detained in Houston's Sunnyside area.

Man charged with murder for shooting death of brother in Houston's Sunnyside area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An incident between two brothers ended with one being shot to death and the other arrested and charged with murder, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said officers responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Grassmere Street at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The video above is from a previous report.

At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man on the ground. Officers said they learned the victim, whose name has not been released, had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers learned that 30-year-old DaMarcus Williams, the victim's brother, was a suspect in the incident. He was detained at the scene and charged.

Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately disclosed.