Authorities ask for help in finding Houston man convicted of forcing teen into prostitution

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-area authorities are asking the public for help in finding a man found guilty of forcing a 16-year-old into prostitution.Houston man 33-year-old DeAundric Jaquay Dorsey went on the run after a three-day trial. Dorsey was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but after being released on bond, authorities said Dorsey did not return to court after the first day of his trial.On Tuesday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious, director of victim services Andy Kahan and Crime Stoppers board member and human trafficking advocate Jennifer Hohman joined forces to ask the public to help find him."There's no more dangerous person for law enforcement to arrest than a wanted fugitive who knows he is looking at time," Ogg said. "There's nothing more frustrating for our prosecutors to work up a case, work with the victim and have her testify only to see the defendant flee on a minuscule bond that shouldn't have been set."Court records show that prosecutors requested Dorsey be held without bond pending the trial due to his previous conviction of robbery in Michigan. Records also state Dorsey was a flight risk and a danger to the Harris County community and the teen.Still, Judge Desean Jones granted and reduced Dorsey's bond from $50,000 to $25,000, and then further reduced it to $15,000, which the defendant made.On Tuesday, ABC13 spoke with Jones, who said he is not sure what went through Dorsey's mind that caused him to run but said often a person is put on trial while they are out on bond and this didn't happen."We know that someone out there knows where he is. There are no if, and's or but's." Kahan said during Tuesday's briefing.Anyone with information on Dorsey's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.