Investigators are in search of shooter responsible for killing man in west Houston

Westside and Safe Houston officers are at a shooting scene 700 Country Place. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/Tvd74bMqjm — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 5, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking for a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in west Houston on Saturday evening, according to police.Spring Branch officers secured the scene at about 7:20 p.m. in response to multiple gunshots heard in the area.Upon Houston police's arrival, they found a 40-year-old male dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.It's unknown if the victim lived in the area. Residents said they heard gunshots and saw the victim on the ground.HPD homicide detective believes a gray Chevrolet Silverado is a vehicle of interest.The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a black shirt and black shorts. Police have not found a motive at this time.