More than a month has gone by since a 27-year-old man's body was found wrapped in a blanket in a ditch. His mom speaks only to ABC13.

Man whose body found wrapped in blanket and duct taped in SW Houston died of overdose, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Michael Adamson's body was found wrapped in a blanket and duct taped in a southwest Houston ditch nearly a year ago. His death was initially ruled as "undetermined," but police recently said he died of an overdose.

On the morning of July 19, 2022, Houston police officers responded to reports of a body found in a roadside ditch at the 8900 block of Brae Acres Road.

Police said they are still trying to figure out who wrapped Adamson's body and put it in a ditch, but their leads have now gone cold. They add that his body didn't have signs of trauma.

After the discovery, little to no information was released on this case. And in later months, Adamson's mother pleaded for justice.

"He didn't wrap himself with duct tape and a blanket and dumped himself in a ditch. And those responsible need to pay for it," Kathleen Strole, the victim's mother, told ABC13 in an August 2022 interview. "I need answers. I've got to have closure. I've got to know one way or the other what happened."

With a year passing, Strole says she's going to continue pushing for answers.