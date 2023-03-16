Chainsaw worth $2,000 taken from HFD fire truck, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A critical piece of equipment worth about $2,000 was stolen from a Houston fire truck, and now the fire department is asking for help in finding it.

The Houston Fire Department said a chainsaw was stolen off a truck on March 9. The equipment is often used during extractions or entanglement situations such as crashes or other operations.

HFD said they are working with the police department to identify those involved in the theft. HPD said the incident happened at about 10:20 a.m. at 3111 Woodridge in a parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact authorities at 713-222-TIPS.