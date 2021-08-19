theft

HPD finds 'several hundred' stolen catalytic converters while working theft call in NE Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Theft call leads HPD to find 300-400 stolen catalytic converters

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are emphasizing the importance of taking steps to prevent catalytic converter thefts after officers made a bizarre discovery Wednesday night while responding to a theft call in northeast Houston.

Houston police said they were responding to the 4400 block of Lockwood just before 6 p.m. When they arrived, police found two suspects and what appeared to be "several hundred" stolen catalytic converters.



Officers arrested 30-year-old Dorrell Robinson and 41-year-old Ibrahima Basse. For now, Robinson is charged with felon in possession of a weapon and Bassee is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The hundreds of catalytic converters were found in the back of what appears to be a rental truck at an auto salvage lot in the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood.

"The two males were stealing catalytic converters. Officers responded to the location and located two males," Lt. Larry Crowson said. "They found what we believe to be 300-400 stolen catalytic converters."



Catalytic converter thefts have become a hot topic as thieves keep going after them. According to a report earlier this month, there's been a massive increase in this type of theft in the city of Houston.

Houston police said that in 2018, there were only 85 reported incidents of catalytic converter thefts in the city. In 2019, there were 375. In 2020, there were 1,793. By the end of June 2021, officers said there were 2,207 reported incidents.

Police said that unfortunately, since none of the recovered catalytic converters have serial numbers or identifiable markings, it is unlikely any of them can be linked to their owners.



In order to prevent thefts, officers offer three pieces of advice: "Etch it - paint it - cover it."

Police recommend etching your VIN or license plate number into the converter, painting it with bright, high temperature paint or installing a skid plate or large cover.

Thieves can resell catalytic converters for as much as $1,000 a piece, depending on the type. It can cost theft victims $3,000 - $10,000 to replace them or repair damage.

According to police, the following vehicles are the most highly targeted in catalytic converter thefts:

  • Toyota Tundra
  • Toyota Prius
  • Toyota Tacoma
  • Ford F-250
  • Honda Element
  • Honda CRV


Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO:
City of Houston spends over $280K on catalytic converter thefts repairs and preventatives
Car owner shot man he believed was stealing his catalytic converter, HPD says
Victim of catalytic converter theft? This man may have a fix for you
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonauto theftthefthouston police departmentcar theft
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
2 suspects wanted in theft of beer and threat against store clerk
Serial burglar costs used car lot owner thousands of dollars
1 dead when auto parts thieves shot at in west Houston, police say
Wounded man stole Uber driver's SUV before chase, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News