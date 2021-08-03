Victim of catalytic converter theft? This man may have a fix for you

Aldo Caballero told ABC13 thieves stole his catalytic converter from his Toyota Tacoma twice this year. He spent thousands of dollars in order to replace it.
"I started looking for alternatives, because I was like, 'I'm not going to get a hit a third time,'" said Caballero.
Shots fired as armed catalytic converter thieves were caught in the act in SW Houston
According to a recent report, there's been a massive increase in catalytic converter thefts in the city of Houston.
Police told ABC13 in April that catalytic converter theft was up 400%.
Recent data continues to show a steady rise in reports. In 2018, there were only 85 reports of catalytic converter thefts. From the start of this year until June, there have been 2,207.
READ ALSO: Houston couple out $8K as catalytic converter theft spikes in area
With those statistics in mind, Caballero and his friend started Texas Metal Benders.
The two weld a metal cage around a vehicle's catalytic converter in order to deter thieves.
A new state law takes effect Sept. 1 that makes selling or buying a stolen converter a state jail felony.
Innocent mom and child caught in crossfire of catalytic converter conflict
Thieves run off with 20 catalytic converters from La Porte car dealership
For updates on this report, follow ABC13 reporter Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.