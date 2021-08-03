Victim of catalytic converter theft? This man may have a fix for you

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10741230" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch this video closely! Police are searching for the three suspects who shot at a victim who confronted them during a catalytic converter theft.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is going to extreme measures in order to protect his vehicle's catalytic converter and hopes he can help others from becoming victims of theft.Aldo Caballero told ABC13 thieves stole his catalytic converter from his Toyota Tacoma twice this year. He spent thousands of dollars in order to replace it."I started looking for alternatives, because I was like, 'I'm not going to get a hit a third time,'" said Caballero.According to a recent report, there's been a massive increase in catalytic converter thefts in the city of Houston.Police told ABC13 in April thatRecent data continues to show a steady rise in reports. In 2018, there were only 85 reports of catalytic converter thefts. From the start of this year until June, there have been 2,207.With those statistics in mind, Caballero and his friend startedThe two weld a metal cage around a vehicle's catalytic converter in order to deter thieves.A new state law takes effect Sept. 1 that makes selling or buying a stolen converter a state jail felony.