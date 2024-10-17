Galveston Beach Patrol chief disciplined after embezzlement investigation into park board worker

Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis is being disciplined after an embezzlement investigation into park board employee Angela Barton, accused of stealing thousands of dollars.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The chief of the Galveston Beach Patrol is being disciplined after an embezzlement investigation into a Galveston Park Board employee.

That employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars meant to go toward a nonprofit program.

Peter Davis has been with the Galveston Beach Patrol for 41 years.

As chief, he's been in charge of approving and monitoring the patrol's expenses.

But, park board employee Angela Barton was arrested back in September.

Court documents show nearly $44,000 went missing, withdrawn at casinos nationwide.

According to the park board, an audit showed at least $10,000 was stolen directly from the board.

But, those court documents also mention Davis, alleging Barton told him about some of the stolen money, saying a relative stole it, then died by suicide.

Those documents show Davis never confirmed her story.

Eyewitness News spoke with Davis, but he referred ABC13 to the park board for comment.

Chris Stanley, a spokesperson for the Galveston Park Board, said he could not confirm how Davis will be disciplined.

"Those actions are personnel matters, and we're not discussing what those actions are, but they are disciplinary actions that are appropriate for the issues that occurred," Stanley said.

The park board operates with tax dollars from hotel and beach fees.

Stanley said multiple people will now review all purchases involving the board.

"There's an extra layer of review now, so Chief Davis is not the final layer. For all of us who have a credit card review, there's an extra layer. That's just a safety matter, to just say, 'OK, let's just make sure that we're doing everything correctly and we're spending the tax money that we receive correctly,'" Stanley said.

