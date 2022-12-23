WATCH LIVE

Man fatally shot during altercation outside northeast Houston convenience store, police say

Friday, December 23, 2022 11:22PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after police said he was in an altercation with another man outside a northeast convenience store on Friday.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting at about 2 p.m. at 4131 Bennington Street.

Police said the man was in the convenience store parking lot when he got into an altercation or interaction with another man.

The victim was shot and died at the scene, HPD said.

Authorities said the suspect took off and are talking to witnesses and looking at surveillance video for more information.

This is a developing story.

