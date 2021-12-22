attempted robbery

1 killed and 2 injured in attempted robbery shooting in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an attempted robbery that ended with one person dead and two others injured in northeast Houston.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Houston police officers were dispatched to the 9600 block of Homestead Road in response to an attempted robbery.

At the scene, police found three people had been shot, and one had died at the scene. The two wounded victims were taken to the hospital.

Police did not release any information on whether an arrest has been made or not.



This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.
