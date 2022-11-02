Houston bail bondsman believes armed robbery was inside job: 'They knew who to go after'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bail bondsman, whose father was shot as they were robbed, believes the ambush was an inside job.

Surveillance video from early October shows it happened outside the bail bond company on Denison in northeast Houston. The owner, Juan Bernabe, was closing up for the night when an armed robber ambushed him and his father.

The robber shot Bernabe's father in the leg and grabbed the money. While this was happening, a second robbery suspect ran to the victim's truck and snatched his wife's purse and gold chain, as she waited for them to close up for the night.

Both robbers then took off in a green, four-door sedan.

"It had to be planned because they knew exactly who to go after. Who were the owners, and what time we were leaving," Bernabe said.

Authorities urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 if you have any information, and you could be eligible for up to a $10,000 reward.

