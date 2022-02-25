HPD looking for man responsible for string of aggravated robberies in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man responsible for a string of aggravated robberies in west Houston.
The first incident happened on Feb. 18 around 4:30 p.m.
According to HPD, a man was moving his vehicle up a few feet, with his driver's side door still open, in the 8600 block of Clarewood.
That's when the victim told police a man approached him and pointed a handgun at him.
In Spanish, the victim told police the suspect said, "Give me everything. Don't move! If you don't give me what I want, I will shoot you."
In fear of being shot, the man complied and gave the suspect his wallet and cell phone.
The suspect then got into the passenger seat of a blue Hyundai four-door sedan and fled the scene, the victim told police.
Just a few moments later, about a half mile away, another man was standing outside the gated entrance to his apartment complex in the 8600 block of Sands Point.
The second victim told police a man approached him, pointed a handgun at him, and said in Spanish, "Give me the money, or I'll shoot you!"
The second victim also complied and gave the suspect his wallet and cash, according to HPD.
The suspect got into the passenger seat of a Hyundai that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the earlier incident, HPD said.
Police believe the suspect in the two aggravated robberies on Feb. 18 is also responsible for at least five other cases occurring in the northwest, midwest and westside areas from Jan. 13 through Feb. 18 all with the same vehicle with suspect descriptions.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 25 years old, 5'7" with a medium build. Police said he was wearing a black hooded sweater with the hood over his head.
Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
