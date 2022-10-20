Man faces charges in case of pregnant woman found dead in southwest Houston, HPD says

At the time of her death, the 27-year-old was nine months pregnant. Her baby shower was planned the day after she was found murdered.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made in the case of a pregnant woman who was found shot to death in her car in southwest Houston more than six months ago, police confirm.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Thursday, HPD said Devin Marsalis Allen was arrested Wednesday night and is facing capital murder charges in the death of 27-year-old Amber Butler.

Butler was just days away from giving birth to her second son when she was found unresponsive on April 8.

Houston police said the car was parked in a moving lane of traffic with the engine still running in the 3600 block of Willowbend near Highway 90.

As details in the case continue to unfold, Butler's family confirmed to ABC13 that she was in a relationship with Allen, who is also the father of the unborn child.

A motive was not immediately disclosed, but Eyewitness News is gathering facts in the case, including Allen's charging documentation.

