HPD investigating fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist in north Houston

Friday, June 16, 2023 2:37AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Thursday evening on the city's northside.

The crash happened at 7099 Airline Drive at about 7:43 p.m.

According to HPD, a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian on a bike and fled the scene shortly after.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately made known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

