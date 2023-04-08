Mom shot in the legs while in car with her family at traffic light near Acres Homes area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a mother was shot while in the car with her husband and small child in the Acres Homes area on Friday.
It happened at about 10:40 p.m. in the intersection of Wheatley and West Little York when officers reportedly heard the gunshots from a distance while investigating a nearby robbery.
Officials said the family was stopped at a red light when they heard gunfire, with no idea where it came from.
HPD said a bullet went through their vehicle and struck the mother in the legs.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No one else was hurt.
Authorities said they don't believe this was a targeted shooting and are looking for the gunman.
