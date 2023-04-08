Police said the mother was shot while in the car with her husband and small child at a red light in the Acres Homes area. Authorities said they don't believe this was a targeted shooting and are looking for the gunman.

Mom shot in the legs while in car with her family at traffic light near Acres Homes area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a mother was shot while in the car with her husband and small child in the Acres Homes area on Friday.

It happened at about 10:40 p.m. in the intersection of Wheatley and West Little York when officers reportedly heard the gunshots from a distance while investigating a nearby robbery.

Officials said the family was stopped at a red light when they heard gunfire, with no idea where it came from.

HPD said a bullet went through their vehicle and struck the mother in the legs.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No one else was hurt.

Authorities said they don't believe this was a targeted shooting and are looking for the gunman.

