Two teenagers were hospitalized after an accidental shooting at an apartment on Reed Road in Houston's south side, police say.

2 teens among 3 injured during accidental shooting at apartment in Houston's south side, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were injured during what police say was an accidental shooting outside of an apartment complex in Houston's south side, according to investigators.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 2700 Reed Road at about 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the knee, a 16-year-old with a graze wound on his hand, and a 20-year-old with a graze wound on his hip.

Police say the two teenagers were transported to the hospital, and the 20-year-old was treated at the scene.

According to the investigators, the 20-year-old found a gun in the parking lot and was looking at it inside an apartment where the three were hanging out.

Authorities believe the gun was unintentionally discharged inside the apartment.