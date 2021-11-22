woman attacked

Accused Memorial Park rapist charged with 2nd sexual assault involving 16-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of raping a runner at Memorial Park is now charged with sexually assaulting a teen girl more than a year ago in northwest Houston.

The additional charge against 30-year-old Terrian Brewer was filed on Nov. 11, as he sits in jail on several other charges from an unrelated incident.

In March 2020, a then 16-year-old girl, described as Brewer's friend's neighbor, said he followed her into an apartment complex and forced her to perform oral sex, according to law enforcement sources. The teen told police that she believed he had a gun.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of sexually assaulting jogger at Memorial Park in September denied bond

A judge set his bond in the case at $1 million.

Brewer is also being held on charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said that back on Sept. 29 at about 11:30 p.m., a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted in the area of East Memorial Loop Drive.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was on the trail training for a marathon when Brewer attacked her while holding a sharp object to her neck and threatened her with a gun.

Brewer then forced the woman back to her car, where he took her money, credit and debit cards, and her phone, police say. The woman told authorities Brewer forced her to unlock her phone and made multiple money transfers from her account to his Cash App account. She adds he also took her Apple watch and purse with her driver's license and other documents.

In 2009, Brewer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a family member and burglary of a habitation.

For more updates on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
