Man accused of sexually assaulting jogger at Memorial Park in September denied bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have arrested a man who they believe sexually assaulted a jogger at Memorial Park in September.

Terrian Leescott Brewer has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in connection with the Sept. 29 incident.



A tip to Crime Stoppers led authorities to the vehicle Brewer was believed to have been driving, and ultimately Brewer himself, HPD commanders said Friday. He was taken into custody around noon on Friday outside of Rosenberg.

Authorities said that back on Sept. 29 at about 11:30 p.m., a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted in the area of East Memorial Loop Drive.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was practicing for a marathon on the trail when Brewer attacked her while holding a sharp object to her neck and threatened her with a gun.
Brewer then forced the woman back to her car, where he took her money, credit and debit cards, and her phone, police say. The woman told authorities Brewer forced her to unlock her phone and made multiple money transfers from her account to his cash app account. She adds he also took her Apple watch and purse with her driver's license and other documents.

Brewer then drove her to a gas station, investigators said, before forcing her to pull money from an ATM. He then drove her back to the Eastern Glades restroom, where he sexually assaulted her, according to police. As the woman was walking out of the bathrooms, she saw a man walking his dog and alerted him about what happened. The man called 911 and the woman then called a friend.

Police say Brewer drove away from the scene in a white four-door, newer model sedan in an unknown direction. A vehicle matching the description was found in October but authorities found it belonged to a woman who was a victim in a family violence case involving Brewer.
HPD Detective Ramon Garcia said the tip to Crime Stoppers led investigators to the vehicle and ultimately the suspect himself.

He also credited the victim's description of Brewer as vital to identifying him and catching him.

Once officers with the Major Offenders Division took him into custody, Garcia said Brewer opened up about his criminal past, but he stopped short of confessing to the sexual assault.

"We were able to talk to him for a while, and he confessed that he robbed the victim, that he does some theft around the city," Garcia said.

Authorities said Brewer could be responsible for other other victims and asked them come forward and contact HPD.

Court documents show Brewer has a criminal history dating back to 2008. Records show he has been convicted of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a family member and burglary of a habitation in the past. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2009.

"He needs to be in jail for the rest of his life because he is dangerous. He is a danger to the community and it is of the utmost priority to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, to Kim Ogg, to my division which handles adult sex crimes and traffickers to put these kind of people behind bars," said Johna Stallings, the prosecutor on this case.

According to investigators, the suspect drove away in a four-door white vehicle. (Houston Police via Crime Stoppers of Houston)



On Saturday, Brewer went before a judge to hear the conditions of his bond.

The judge said he is to have no contact with the complainant witness, is prohibited from purchasing or possessing any firearms or weapons, and is to remain in Harris County.

Brewer will be forced to surrender his passport and any other travel documents. To keep track of his whereabouts, Brewer will be forced to wear an ankle monitor. Lastly, he will have to take random urine tests.

"Brewer is an ongoing threat to community safety. Based on prior incarceration, bond conditions, indictment, none of these have deterred Mr. Brewer from allegedly engaging in violent criminal behavior," said the judge.

The judge did not set a bond Saturday and she referred the case to another judge for a bond hearing.
