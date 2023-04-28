HPD investigating active scene after 1 person dead, multiple injured in Fifth Ward shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and three others have been injured following an apparent shooting in the city's Fifth Ward on Thursday evening, according to police.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 3200 block of Brewster at Noble Street.

Preliminary information says the victims are all male, and at least one has died, HPD tweeted out.

Homicide detectives are en route to determine what led to the shooting.

Data from ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows the street is among Huntington Place, Willshire Place, Kashmere Gardens and Liberty Gardens, where five homicides took place in the last 12 months.

All are asked to avoid the area at this time, officials said.

