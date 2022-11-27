Investigation underway after 2 men found shot a mile apart in northeast Houston, police say

Officers believe the shooting happened about a mile away on East Houston Road near Mesa Drive, where another man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead, and another is in critical condition after they were found shot about a mile apart on Sunday in northeast Houston, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers said they responded to the 1500 block of East Houston Road at about 2:20 a.m. when they found a Chevy Suburban in a ditch.

Police said a man was found shot inside the crashed SUV with his relative, the driver. Officers tried to render aid until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The relative was reportedly driving the injured man to the hospital when they crashed.

The second victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests but detained possible witnesses at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.