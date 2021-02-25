2 new COVID-19 variants emerging in Houston area, study findings show

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10369451" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two separate teams of researchers said this week they have found a worrying new coronavirus variant in New York City. Meanwhile, hope is on the horizon for a third U.S. COVID vaccine.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area is now facing at least four different variants of COVID-19 with the addition of two from Brazil and California.Study findings released Thursday by the infectious diseases team at Houston Methodist showed the additional two variants have been detected among the 20,453 coronavirus genomes in the area examined since the start of the pandemic.The Houston Methodist study is the first to identify the two new variants in the greater Houston area.Variants from theand South Africa have already been confirmed by city and county-level health officials, who have described them as being more contagious.The findings come from the hospital system's nation-leading genome sequencing study. Methodist's team processes as my as 1,700 samples a week. All four variants were detected in the most recent batches of genomes, the hospital told ABC13.