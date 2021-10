Find resources that support Houston's LGBTQ+ community

Where to Get Help in Houston

Career, Housing & Wealth

Health

Education

Policing & Safety

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even in a city like Houston, named in 2021 as the most diverse city in America , we know that inequality still exists.In observation of LGBTQ+ History Month, ABC13 Houston and ABC Owned Television Stations are connecting viewers with resources serving the needs of our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender non-conforming and queer communities.: BakerRipley connects low-income families and individuals to opportunity so they can achieve the life they've imagined. Offers access to rent and utility assistance, education, job and career development, immigration and citizenship services, senior services, free tax help, disaster recovery and more.: Welcomes all homeless youth in need of support, housing, employment and medical care. Provides assistance to LGBTQ+ youth with transgender-specific healthcare for name/gender marker changes. A drop-in center is available 24 hours a day, where youth ages 18-24 can use their laundry, showers, a clinic, and recreational facilities, including meals.: We educate, train, and hire individuals with barriers to employment to help them thrive. We connect people, families, and communities to improve lives and to meet the workforce needs of today and tomorrow.: Administered by the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and BakerRipley, the fund provides $159 million in rent and utilities assistance to families who are struggling.: The Houston Housing Authority provides affordable homes and services to more than 58,000 low-income Houstonians, including over 17,000 families housed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and another 5,700 living in 25 public housing and tax credit developments around the city. HHA also administers the nation's third largest voucher program exclusively serving homeless veterans.: The organization envisions a world where youth of all sexualities and gender identities have a safe place to exist and a future without judgement. Monday and Thursday is "Youth night," where all youth ages 13-24 are welcome to join for a family-style meal, followed by an interactive activity. There is also an opportunity to browse through their closet of donated supplies.: The Gulf Coast Workforce Board and its operating affiliate Workforce Solutions are the public workforce system in the 13-county Houston-Galveston region of Texas. The board helps employers meet their human resource needs and individuals build careers, so both can compete in the global economy.: Provides free screenings for sexually-transmitted diseases like chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and HIV in the Houston area and nationwide. AHF Wellness Centers provide information about STDs, safer sex, cryotherapy treatments for genital warts, and referrals to doctors who specialize in HIV for anyone who tests positive.: Works along with The Montrose Center, serving the LGBTQ+ adolescents of the Houston area. They offer role models and peer support, along with assistance in health and educational needs. Zoom meetings are hosted every Tuesday 5-7 p.m., Friday 7-9 p.m., and Sunday 6-8 p.m..America's largest food bank in distribution leads hunger relief in 18 southeast Texas counties. The Houston Food Bank distributes food and other essentials to those in need through a network of 1,500 community partners.: Our mission is to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston's hungriest preschool-aged children and through collaboration provide their families with resources to help end the cycle of poverty.: Provides resources to deal with depression, suicide and crisis intervention; domestic violence help and shelter; sexual assault and hate crimes support; additional support and treatment; HIV & STD information; LGBT-affiriming resources; and community events and visitor information.: Provides adult primary care, pediatrics, dental care, vision services, behavioral health services, OB/GYN and maternity, vaccinations and immunizations, health promotion and community outreach, wellness and nutrition, and comprehensive HIV/AIDS care on a sliding scale.: Interfaith Ministries' program provides home-delivered meals to approximately 4,900 homebound seniors and disabled adults in five counties. The program also delivers weekend meals and a week's worth of breakfast to about a quarter of our most frail and isolated clients.: Provides around the clock, scattered site emergency shelter for LGBT survivors of domestic violence, as well as transitional housing. Advocacy and counseling services also are available.: Planned Parenthood is one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality, affordable health care, and the nation's largest provider of sex education. With or without insurance, you can always come to us for your health care.: Pride Charities offers a food pantry and a clothes closet available to anyone in need. They are open on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is also open on the second, third and fourth Saturday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: BQ+ is dedicated to building community resources through programming, events, and collaboration that reduces the incidence and effect of HIV, creating and procuring employment opportunities, housing a community burial fund in partnership with community organizations, building knowledge around policy and advocacy, and providing support groups for issues like intimate-partner violence, racial injustice, and social injustice: One of the most successful LGBTQ+ scholarship-granting foundations in the United States, dedicated to the purpose of providing scholarships to Houston-area LGBTQ+ youth.: Pride Houston aims to assist the LGBTQI+ community through many different efforts, including the assistance to high school and college students with scholarships.: The LGBTQ Resource Center oversees about 1-5 scholarships.: HPJC serves as an action center for peace and justice efforts. We provide peace education, activism training, and collaborative resources for individuals, families, and organizations throughout the Greater Houston area to build a just, non-violent community.: Provides domestic violence help and shelter; sexual assault and hate crimes support.: Free legal help for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.