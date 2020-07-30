Mayor Turner to announce new campaign to educate Houstonians on coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to announce a new campaign aimed at better informing people about coronavirus Thursday afternoon.This is just another effort by the mayor and the Houston Health Department to control the spread in the city."This is still an uncontrollable fire that is having some devastating consequences on the people in our city," Turner said.The mayor hopes the new program will help prepare Houstonians to be able to protect themselves and their families, as well as the community, from the pandemic.This comes as the mayor reported 1,045 new coronavirus cases in the city.The mayor says the new campaign is important because the virus continues to spread out of control.He added that they're going to continue to ramp up testing in the city's most at-risk neighborhoods."One of the things that we are very much focused on doing is wrapping up our testing and educational program in areas that are dominated with those heavy Hispanic populations, because that community is getting even more disproportionately impacted because of COVID-19," Turner said. "So there's a strong emphasis On trying to expand our resources into areas that are heavily concentrated by Hispanics."Altogether, the city has had more than 44,000 confirmed cases.