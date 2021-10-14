climate change

If you hate Houston's heat now, a new study shows how bad it could get

Southeast Texas is one of the worst places for flooding, new research finds
By
EMBED <>More Videos

If you hate Houston's heat now, a new study shows how bad it could get

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New reports show how bad heat and flooding could get in southeast Texas over the coming years.

IT'S ABOUT TO GET EVEN HOTTER

This week, an assessment of historic and future trends of extreme weather in Texas was released. It shows what could happen over the next 15 years.

It was put together by state climatologist and Texas A&M professor John Nielsen-Gammon.

RELATED: How 'climate warming' played role in intensification of Hurricane Ida

"What used to be a one-in-hundred-year rainfall event becomes more like a one-in-75 or one-in-50-year event," Nielsen-Gammon explained.

He didn't only look at extreme weather but temperatures as well. What Nielsen-Gammon discovered is the number of triple-digit days could double compared to 2001-2020.

"It's not just the temperatures going up," Nielsen-Gammon said. "It's also the humidity. We're also seeing the nighttime minimum temperatures in the summertime going up even more dramatically."

The study also looked at cold weather after the state experienced a record freeze earlier this year. The good news is, if you complain about frigid conditions, you may not have anything to worry about.

"It's the weather patterns that may lead to more cold weather, but because of the warming temperatures, when they bring us cold air, that air won't be as cold," Nielsen-Gammon said.

MORE EXTREME WEATHER COULD HEAD TO TEXAS

The report also discovered Texas could receive more extreme weather. Extreme rain events could increase by 50% compared to 1950-1999.

Storm surge could also be a bigger problem with rising sea levels.

RELATED: July was the world's hottest month ever recorded

"Basically, by the year 2050, given the sea level rise we expect and the subside we've already seen along the coastline, the risk of storm surge at a given level will have doubled since the beginning of the 20th century," Nielsen-Gammon said.

If you live near the coast, Nielsen-Gammon said be prepared to deal with more issues more frequently. If you want to avoid problems, move further away from flood-prone areas.

"There's nothing that's going to make Texas uninhabitable, but it's going to be an increasing set of tradeoffs," Nielsen-Gammon explained.

SOUTHEAST TEXAS ONE OF THE WORST PLACES FOR FLOODING

Another study conducted by First Street Foundation took a nationwide look at how at-risk areas are from flooding. It discovered a quarter of all critical infrastructure nationally is at-risk, as well as roads.

In parts of southeast Texas, it's even worse. Galveston County ranked 12th in the country for at-risk counties.

The study shows 84% of the counties' roads are at risk for flooding, and 81% of its critical infrastructure is at risk of becoming inoperable.

"I was not surprised to see Galveston there coming in at number 12," said Dr. Hal Needham, a Flood Information Systems climate data and natural hazard scientist.

Needham said Galveston County's problem is below your feet.

"Globally, sea-level-rise was an average of seven inches last century," Needham explained. "Here in Galveston, it was over two feet. That's because not only are sea levels rising, but our land is sinking."

Houston came in as the 16th most at-risk city. The report shows 770 of hospitals, public utilities and water treatment plants in Harris County are at risk of flooding.

CLIMATE CHANGE IS TO BLAME

Nielsen-Gammon said they reviewed prior years where temperature changed in Texas, but nothing like this. He said greenhouse gases are to blame for the hotter weather the state will experience.

"There's still a lot that can be done but in the meantime, we're going to have to live with more climate change also," Nielsen-Gammon said.

Climate change is also linked to increase flood risks across the country. The new study shows over the next 30 years, an additional 1.2 million residential properties, 66,000 commercial properties, 63,000 miles of roads, 6,100 pieces of social infrastructure and 2,000 pieces of critical infrastructure will also have flood risks that would render them inoperable, inaccessible or impassible.

"One of the biggest concerns would be impassible roads as a hurricane approaches," Needham explained. "If your evacuation route is under water, you can't go anywhere."

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweathersevere weatherfloodingtexas newstexas a&m universityheatoceansglobal warmingrainu.s. & worldresearchclimate changeheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Peace Studio 2021 panel on Climate Change
Warming climate brings opportunity, challenges to NJ's wine industry
How 'climate warming' played role in intensification of Hurricane Ida
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News