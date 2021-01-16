Houston Congresswoman gives look at days ahead including Inauguration and Impeachment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the nation awaits word from the Senate as to when the impeachment trial might begin, ABC13 spoke with Houston congresswoman, Sylvia Garica, a Democrat who was on the House managers for the last impeachment. She gave us insight into what's happening behind the scenes now."It's preparation, preparation, and preparation. A trial is almost a 24-seven operation if you will," Garcia said of the work between the impeachment vote in the House and the start of the trial in the Senate. "The briefing book, the talking points, the strategies. Everything. And I think any lawyer who's ever been for trial knows it just totally consumes your life. And it will be, for many of the managers, 12 to 14 hour days."Already, dozens of staffers are working on evidence and strategies as they relate to the insurrection charge against President Donald Trump. The House impeached him for a second time in a vote of 232 to 197. Ten Republicans voted for impeachment. Those who voted against called the effort unnecessary, divisive vindictive, or said they believed the president's language ahead of the Capitol attack was no different than those Democrats have employed for the last four years. Democrats have their work cut out for them as they ready for the trial.We do not know yet when the trial would happen. That could be up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has said it would be best for the trial to happen after Trump leaves office next week.Garcia believes no matter what happens, it's important to go through with it."We can only do our part in the House [of Representatives]," she said. "We will stand up to our constitutional duty. We will stand up for the Constitution, we will stand up for democracy."When it begins, it will be only the fourth impeachment trial in the history of the United States and the second in the last year. The last impeachment began a year ago on Jan. 16, 2020.