Houston music venue holding its 1st shows during pandemic

White Oak Music Hall will host its first outdoor concerts in months, announcing two shows by popular international touring acts.
Americana heartthrob, Shakey Graves, will take to the lawn stage on Oct. 23, while Diplo-led dance act, Major Lazer, performs on Oct. 26. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on the White Oak website.
The video above explains how White Oak is making concerts work again during the pandemic.
The scourge of the pandemic means these shows will look a lot different than the ones you remember fondly from the pre-COVID-19 era.
They are being billed as the socially distanced, outdoor "Grid Concert Series." The White Oak lawn will consist of grid-like sections in which up to six concert goers will have their own reserved area or spot on the grid that will be distanced from other spots.
For the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
