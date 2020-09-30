Houston CultureMap

Houston music venue holding its 1st shows during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- Large-scale concerts in Houston are back.

White Oak Music Hall will host its first outdoor concerts in months, announcing two shows by popular international touring acts.

Americana heartthrob, Shakey Graves, will take to the lawn stage on Oct. 23, while Diplo-led dance act, Major Lazer, performs on Oct. 26. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on the White Oak website.

The video above explains how White Oak is making concerts work again during the pandemic.

The scourge of the pandemic means these shows will look a lot different than the ones you remember fondly from the pre-COVID-19 era.

They are being billed as the socially distanced, outdoor "Grid Concert Series." The White Oak lawn will consist of grid-like sections in which up to six concert goers will have their own reserved area or spot on the grid that will be distanced from other spots.

For the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.

RELATED STORIES:

Houston mayor approves return of events in the city, but with limits
EMBED More News Videos

It has been six months since RodeoHouston, arguably the largest event in the city's calendar, abruptly ended due to the coronavirus. In the video, Mayor Sylvester Turner goes through the steps and guidelines that are allowing for a limited return of events.



Up to 13,300 fans allowed at NRG Stadium for Texans game
EMBED More News Videos

The Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL face reverberations from eight COVID-19 cases emerging after a Week 3 game that included the Texans' upcoming opponent in Week 4. Sports



Live concerts and COVID-19: What does the future hold?

EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus pandemic is being called a "complete calamity" for musicians that has everyone from Billie Eilish to Cher apologizing to their fans.



Red Alert Restart: Houston buildings lit in red to support concert venues
EMBED More News Videos

Don't be alarmed if you see red lights over Houston. It's part of a campaign supporting an industry hit hard by the pandemic.



COVID-19 pandemic threatens live music venues across America
EMBED More News Videos

Local venues are teaming up with a national association to push for federal help to keep live music spots afloat.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertsocial distancinglive musichouston culturemapculturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
135-year-old home built by Dr Pepper co-founder for sale
Kendra Scott named newest judge on Shark Tank
Amazon brick-and-mortar stores now open in Houston
4 safe, simple ways Houstonians can help neighbors in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
29-year-old woman reported missing in west Houston
Houston sweeps: All Game 2 runs scored by past and present Astros
Mayor Turner announces full police reform changes
District judge grants more time for baby on life support
6 women part of 'swatting' case not motivated by race, police say
Pasadena fun shop closing its doors for good
Shell plans to cut thousands of jobs worldwide
Show More
Buses help bridge digital divide through this strategy
Pleasant weather continues through the rest of the work week
Beloved Texas burger chain debuts spicy chicken sandwich
Harris Co. approves $7.3M for child care assistance, workforce development programs
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
More TOP STORIES News