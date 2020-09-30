Houston music venue holding its 1st shows during pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6415879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It has been six months since RodeoHouston, arguably the largest event in the city's calendar, abruptly ended due to the coronavirus. In the video, Mayor Sylvester Turner goes through the steps and guidelines that are allowing for a limited return of events.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Large-scale concerts in Houston are back.White Oak Music Hall will host its first outdoor concerts in months, announcing two shows by popular international touring acts.Americana heartthrob, Shakey Graves, will take to the lawn stage on Oct. 23, while Diplo-led dance act, Major Lazer, performs on Oct. 26. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on theThe scourge of the pandemic means these shows will look a lot different than the ones you remember fondly from the pre-COVID-19 era.They are being billed as the socially distanced, outdoor "Grid Concert Series." The White Oak lawn will consist of grid-like sections in which up to six concert goers will have their own reserved area or spot on the grid that will be distanced from other spots.