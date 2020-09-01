Red Alert Restart: Houston buildings to be lit in red to support concert venues

The millions of people tied to the live events industry, which includes those who produce concert tours, trade shows, as well as the many behind the scenes laborers, are using the first day of September to bring attention to pending legislature that would help them.
Houston is among dozens of large North American cities that will light up major live event venues and buildings in red as part of the Red Alert Restart campaign.
Organizers are pressing Congressional members for a swift passage of the RESTART Act, which would fund relief to all those involved in the industry. All told, 5.1 million people have been impacted since March over widespread shutdowns in a business valued at $877 billion yearly.
About 1,500 buildings are expected to shine in red Tuesday between 9 p.m. and midnight.
Popular concert venues in Houston have launched crowdfunds to help their out-of-work employees.
