Houston City Council approves $3 million musician and music venue relief fund

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6415879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It has been six months since RodeoHouston, arguably the largest event in the city's calendar, abruptly ended due to the coronavirus. In the video, Mayor Sylvester Turner goes through the steps and guidelines that are allowing for a limited return of events.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6262448" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The coronavirus pandemic is being called a "complete calamity" for musicians that has everyone from Billie Eilish to Cher apologizing to their fans.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6399849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Don't be alarmed if you see red lights over Houston. It's part of a campaign supporting an industry hit hard by the pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6356769" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Local venues are teaming up with a national association to push for federal help to keep live music spots afloat.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Musicians and music venues facing financial trouble from coronavirus-related shutdowns will soon haveHouston City Council approved putting $3 million worth of its allocation of CARES Act funding toward a music industry relief program Nov. 4."Many of these venues were the first to close," District C Council Member Abbie Kamin said. "I have gotten numerous emails from constituents expressing not only gratitude for this but the urgency of it as well."A survey by the National Independent Venue Association found that 90% of its members are at risk of closing entirely.Many venues have been closed for the bulk of the coronavirus pandemic thus far, with some, such as White Oak Music Hall and Satellite Bar, opening in recent weeks. Houston is home to over 1,400 independent music venues, according to the council agenda.Information about applications for the funding was not yet available.