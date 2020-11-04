community impact newspaper

Houston City Council approves $3 million musician and music venue relief fund

By BY EMMA WHALEN
HOUSTON, Texas -- Musicians and music venues facing financial trouble from coronavirus-related shutdowns will soon have an opportunity to apply for aid from the city of Houston.

Houston City Council approved putting $3 million worth of its allocation of CARES Act funding toward a music industry relief program Nov. 4.

Houston mayor approves return of events in the city, but with limits
"Many of these venues were the first to close," District C Council Member Abbie Kamin said. "I have gotten numerous emails from constituents expressing not only gratitude for this but the urgency of it as well."

A survey by the National Independent Venue Association found that 90% of its members are at risk of closing entirely.

Many venues have been closed for the bulk of the coronavirus pandemic thus far, with some, such as White Oak Music Hall and Satellite Bar, opening in recent weeks. Houston is home to over 1,400 independent music venues, according to the council agenda.

Information about applications for the funding was not yet available.

