Houston concert space that hosted pre-fame Drake, others set to close but reopen elsewhere

HOUSTON, Texas -- Local music/entertainment fans: We have good and bad news.

First, the bad news: Longtime EaDo favorite Warehouse Live will bid farewell with its last show on Sunday, Dec. 3. Big City Entertainment LP, the company behind Warehouse Live in East Downtown, announced the closure of its iconic venue, located at 813 St. Emanuel St.

Meanwhile, Rise Rooftop in Midtown at 2600 Travis St. will close its doors after its final show on Sunday, Dec. 17.

OK, now, the good news: Warehouse Live will actually relocate at Rise Rooftop's soon-to-be-former location and transform into Warehouse Live Midtown.

This strategic move is part of a larger vision to elevate the Warehouse Live experience, according to a press release. The venue will undergo extensive renovations and upgrades, culminating in its grand reopening and rebranding on Friday, Dec. 29, featuring a performance by Sullivan King. The celebratory New Year's Eve show on Sunday, Dec. 31 will showcase Cash Cash, marking the official grand opening celebration.

