Houston man threatens clinic with 'largest mass shooting' over unfulfilled benefits, records allege

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 28-year-old man was charged with making a terroristic threat to a clinic where he was once a patient, according to records.

Andrew Michael Legg allegedly threatened to kill all the staff at the clinic and then take his life, with the goal of being the biggest mass shooter in history, charging documents state.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

On Nov. 12, Houston police officers responded to the Menninger Clinic, where the CEO and COO provided emails from Legg with threatening actions.

According to records, the email stated Legg was upset over not receiving certain benefits since his stay at the hospital. Legg allegedly sent an email to multiple people who work at the hospital, as well as pictures of his Texas ID and a photo of himself.

In one of the emails, Legg allegedly wrote, "I'm busy planning to have your hospital destroyed with rockets for good, your network taken offline, and all your data leaked to expose you and pull off the largest mass shooting in U.S. History."

Legg had been a patient in 2021 at the clinic, where officials said it was hiring extra security due to staff being in fear. It also expressed wanting to press charges.

"There was a concern for the safety of our community," Nancy Trowbridge, a spokesperson for the clinic, said.

Documents state police talked with the suspect's father, who claimed his son has schizophrenia.

An investigation continues into the incident.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.